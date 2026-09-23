First South Korean Fighter Delivered to Air Force: KF-21 Program a Major Landmark for the Defence Sector

The Republic of Korea Air Force has received its first indigenous fighter aircraft with the deliver of the first serially produced KF-21 combat jet. Aircraft 26-001 was formally handed over by Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) at its facility in Sacheon before flying to Yecheon Air Base, which will serve as the fighter’s first operational base. The delivery marks one of the most significant milestone in the history of the country’s combat aviation industry, with the KF-21 Block I being a fourth generation fighter, while the KF-21 Block II will enter service near the end of the decade as a fully fifth generation fighter.

KF-21 (front) and F-16 Fighters

South Korea’s efforts to develop an indigenous fighter were been formally initiated in the early 2000s, after which the KF-21 program was launched in 2015. The aircraft is intended to replace ageing F-5 and F-16 fighters in frontline service. The ROKAF had already begun preparing for the aircraft’s arrival in June, when it reactivated the 156th Fighter Squadron. The unit had previously operated the F-4E Phantom II before being deactivated approximately 14 years ago. It will now become the first operational unit to introduce the KF-21.

KF-21 Fighter

Air Force Chief of Staff General Son Sug-rak described the delivery as the point at which responsibility for the program passes from its developers to the air force. “Overcoming numerous trials and hardships, the KF-21 was handed over to the Air Force today and commenced flight operations. Up until yesterday was the time for the Boramae project’s policymakers and developers. From today onward, it is the Air Force’s time,” he stated. Son also called on personnel assigned to operate the aircraft to assume responsibility for rapidly establishing the KF-21 as a frontline combat capability.

KF-21

KAI is scheduled to produce 40 Block I aircraft for the ROKAF by 2028, after which 80 Block II aircraft will be delivered form 2028-2032. These aircraft will receive enhanced strike capabilities, including the integration of long-range air-to-ground weapons, substantially expanding the KF-21’s role from an aircraft primarily focused on air combat into a broader multirole platform. The KF-21 is not considered a pair competitor to even much older variants of the U.S. F-35 or Chinese J-20 or J-35 fighters, but is still expected to be significantly more capable than medium weight and lightweight fourth generation fighters such as the Rafale, Eurofighter, and F-18E/F.