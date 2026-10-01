First Enhanced F-16 Block 70 Fighters Depart for Taiwan Over Six Years After Orders Placed

The first two F-16 Block 70 fighters ordered by the Republic of China Ministry of National Defence have departed Hawaii and are scheduled to arrive at Chihhang Air Base in Taitung on the morning of October 2. This will mark the long-delayed beginning of deliveries of 66 newly built fighters to the Republic of China Air Force. The Ministry confirmed that the aircraft had departed Hawaii, while warning that weather conditions or other unavoidable factors could affect the schedule. The two aircraft, serial numbers 6727 and 6728, had remained at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for more than a month after arriving in Hawaii in August.

Republic of China Air Force F-16 Block 70 Fighters

The first two aircraft departed the continental United States on August 17 and subsequently flew to Hawaii with aerial refuelling support. They arrived at Hickam on August 21, but remained there considerably longer than expected. The original plan was for the aircraft to continue from Hawaii to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam before making the final flight to Taiwan Island, but the prolonged stay in Hawaii delayed the first delivery still further. The aircraft reportedly attempted to depart Hawaii in early September, with observers seeing the two fighters taxi towards the runway before returning to the apron. No official explanation was given at the time for the delay, leading to speculation over technical issues were involved.

Republic of China Air Force F-16A/B Block 20 Fighters

The two fighters are substantially different from the 140 older F-16A/B Block 20 fighters that were previously ordered for the Republic of China Air Force in the 1990s. The Block 70 incorporates conformal fuel tanks, allowing the aircraft to carry additional fuel without occupying external weapons stations. This provides greater range and endurance while retaining the F-16’s ability to carry a substantial external weapons load, although flight performance is significantly compromised by the additional weight.

Republic of China Air Force F-16 Block 70 Fighters

The Republic of China is the only developed economy still acquiring F-16s, with the U.S. Air Force having ended orders in 2005, while developed Western-aligned clients have focused funding on procuring F-35 fifth generation fighters. Taipei’s lack of international recognition has meant it has not been offered any other fighter types, with repeated efforts to order F-35s having been rejected. The F-16 first entered service in 1978, with modernised variants considered obsolete for high intensity conflict, particularly in the Taiwan Strait where some of the world’s most advanced air defence systems and fifth generation fighters are in service in the opposing Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force.

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The Republic of China Air Force’s original F-16 fleet required extensive aerial refuelling during its delivery from the United States in the 1990s. When the F-16 Block 20 aircraft were ferried from the United States to Taiwan Island in 1997, the journey was divided into three stages between Texas, Hawaii, Guam and Taiwan, with 19 aerial refuelling operations conducted during the entire flight. The Block 70’s conformal fuel tanks and updated configuration are expected to reduce requirements for aerial refuelling.