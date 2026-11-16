China’s development of an all-electric passenger aircraft has attracted significant as a milestone for its commercial aviation industry, with the CE-25A having a maximum take-off weight of 10 tonnes, a published range of approximately 400 kilometres and a cruising speed of 300 kilometres per hour, achieving a performance which no other electric aircraft has come close to matching. Developed by the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) with partners including battery manufacturer CATL and Shanghai Jiao Tong University, the aircraft completed its first piloted flight on November 14 in Shandong Province. Although the aircraft is intended for civilian regional transport, its development could contribute to advances in electric propulsion, autonomous flight and power-management systems with relevance to future military aircraft and unmanned platforms.

CE-25A Airliner

As a net energy importer, China has made strides towards reducing its reliance on imported fossil fuels, including with the development of the world’s first fourth generation nuclear power plants, and very large scale investments in renewable energies. The development of fully electric transport aircraft could significantly reduce reliance on fossil fuels in the aerospace sector, not only allowing the economy to function normally in the event of an oil embargo and other disruptions to energy supplies, but also ensuring that military logistics can continue to function. The CE-25A represents an important step towards realising this possibility.

World’s First Fourth Generation Nuclear Facility in China

The technologies and industrial capabilities developed around the CE-25A have significant implications for future Chinese logistics. Distributed electric propulsion requires advances in high-output electric motors, power distribution, battery integration, thermal management and flight-control systems. These are all areas relevant to the development of future unmanned combat aircraft, reconnaissance platforms and specialised military aircraft. Experience integrating numerous propulsion units into a single airframe could also help Chinese designers explore configurations that would be difficult to implement using conventional turbine engines.

CE-25A Electric Airliner on First Flight

China’s extensive battery manufacturing industry provides an important foundation for these ambitions. The participation of CATL, one of the world’s largest battery manufacturers, gives the programme access to expertise in energy storage and large-scale battery production. This industrial base could become increasingly important as military aviation explores hybrid-electric propulsion, electrically powered auxiliary systems and more energy-intensive onboard equipment. The ability to manufacture advanced batteries domestically also has broader strategic significance, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers in a sector that could become increasingly important to both civilian and military aerospace development.