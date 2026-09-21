Advanced Features of China’s Next Generation Nuclear Attack Submarine Revealed in Satellite Imagery

New satellite imagery has provided a detailed look at a Chinese nuclear-powered attack submarine at the Bohai Shipyard in Huludao, revealing several features that point to significant advances over earlier Chinese designs. The submarine is widely described by outside observers as a Type 095, which is intended to succeed and significantly outperform the earlier Type 093 class ships that currently form the backbone of the nuclear powered combat fleet. Recently commenting on the Type 095 program, former U.S. Navy officer Christopher Carlson observed: “The Type 095 will be a very quiet submarine, which will complicate the situation.” Senior researcher at the Heritage Foundation think tank Brent Sadler similarly warned that Chinese submarine technologies appeared to be making significant strides, making the ships more difficult to track.

Chinese Type 093 Class Nuclear Powered Attack Submarine

The latest imagery, captured on September 18, provides an unusually clear view of the vessel, with one of the most important features visible being the pump-jet propulsion system. Unlike a conventional exposed propeller, a pump-jet encloses the rotating components within a shroud and can offer advantages in acoustic performance and propulsion efficiency, particularly at higher submerged speeds. The improved Type 093B nuclear-powered attack submarines already have such systems, with the Type 095 expected to further refine them considerably. All that is known of the Type 095’s design indicates a strong emphasis on cleaner hydrodynamic shaping and stealth-oriented engineering, with pump-jets being a key part of this.

Chinese PLA Navy Type 093B Class Nuclear Powered Attack Submarine

The new submarine features an X-shaped stern arrangement, replacing the cruciform configuration used on earlier Chinese nuclear-powered attack submarines. Such an arrangement can provide improved manoeuvrability and control while potentially reducing acoustic signatures across portions of the submarine’s operating envelope. Janes has described the vessel as the first known Chinese SSN to adopt an X-tail configuration, although an X-shaped stern has already been observed on China’s Type 041 diesel-electric submarine and other newer designs The adoption of both a pumpjet and X-shaped stern is particularly significant because these features are associated with efforts to improve submarine survivability.

U.S. Navy Virginia Class Nuclear Powered Attack Submarine - U.S. DoD

Images appear to show at least two relatively large circular openings positioned side by side ahead of the submarine’s sail. Their function is unclear, with possibilities including weapons-related systems or components associated with the submarine’s sonar installation. The positioning has drawn comparisons with the two large-diameter Virginia Payload Tubes fitted to U.S. Navy Block III Virginia class submarines, although there is currently insufficient evidence to conclude that China’s submarine employs an equivalent arrangement. The size of the submarine is also significant. Based on analysis of additional commercial satellite imagery, the vessel appears to measure approximately 120 metres in length, making it significantly larger than prior Chinese attack submarines types.